SK Innovation swings to loss in Q4
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 480 billion won (US$ 403.5 million), swinging from a profit of 261.7 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 122.4 billion, compared with a loss of 285.5 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 15 percent to 11.78 trillion won.
The operating profit was 11.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
