Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 January 31, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Jan. 26 -- N. Korean leader's aunt reemerges after her husband's execution

28 -- N. Korea orders quarantine of all foreigners arriving via China

29 -- N.K. paper stresses recovering economic 'driving force'

30 -- Two Koreas agree to temporarily shut down liaison office over new coronavirus fears

31 -- N. Korea says will suspend plan to remove Mt. Kumgang facilities due to coronavirus fear
