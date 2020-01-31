GS Engineering & Construction Q4 net profit down 96.2 pct. to 3.6 bln won
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 3.6 billion won (US$ 3 million), down 96.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period fell 18.5 percent on-year to 180.9 billion won. Sales decreased 13.4 percent to 2.79 trillion won.
The operating profit was 3.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
