GS Engineering & Construction 2019 net income down 23.2 pct. to 451.1 bln won
15:33 January 31, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Friday reported its 2019 net profit of 451.1 billion won (US$ 378.5 million), down 23.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 28 percent on-year to 765.9 billion won. Annual sales decreased 20.7 percent to 10.41 trillion won.
