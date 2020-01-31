Samsung Engineering shifts to profits in Q4
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 47.2 billion won (US$ 39.6 million), shifting from a loss of 14.5 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 66.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 56.5 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 9.2 percent to 1.75 trillion won.
The operating profit was 23.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
