Samsung Engineering 2019 net income up 321.1 pct. to 295.6 bln won

15:51 January 31, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co. on Friday reported its 2019 net income of 295.6 billion won (US$ 248 million), up 321.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 385.5 billion won, up 87.1 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 16.2 percent to 6.36 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
