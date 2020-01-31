Samsung Card Q4 net profit down 12.5 pct. to 61.4 bln won
15:55 January 31, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 61.4 billion won (US$ 51.5 million), down 12.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 86.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 103.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 4.1 percent to 801.9 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
