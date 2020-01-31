Samsung Card 2019 net profit down 0.3 pct. to 344.1 bln won
15:55 January 31, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Friday reported its 2019 net profit of 344.1 billion won (US$ 288.7 million), down 0.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 449.7 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 478.6 billion on-year. Annual revenue fell 1.8 percent to 3.29 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
