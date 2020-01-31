Hotel Shilla turns to black in Q4
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hotel Shilla Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 38 billion won (US$ 31.9 million), shifting from a loss of 21.2 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 77.6 billion won, up 182.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 29.4 percent to 1.54 trillion won.
The operating profit was 36.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
