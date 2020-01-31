Hotel Shilla 2019 net profit up 53.6 pct. to 169.4 bln won
16:24 January 31, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hotel Shilla Co. on Friday reported its 2019 net profit of 169.4 billion won (US$ 142.2 million), up 53.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the year was 295.9 billion won, up 41.5 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 21.3 percent to 5.71 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)