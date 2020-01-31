Hyundai Development Q4 net profit up 92.1 pct. to 130.2 bln won
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Development Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 130.2 billion won (US$ 109.2 million), up 92.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 160.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 99.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 1.2 percent to 1.01 trillion won.
The operating profit was 77.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
