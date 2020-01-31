Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai Development-2020 earnings

Hyundai Development 2020 net income up 92.3 pct. to 442.1 bln won

16:34 January 31, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Development Co. on Friday reported its 2020 net profit of 442.1 billion won (US$ 371 million), up 92.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 551.5 billion won, up 73.5 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 51 percent to 4.21 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK