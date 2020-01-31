Hyundai Development 2020 net income up 92.3 pct. to 442.1 bln won
16:34 January 31, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Development Co. on Friday reported its 2020 net profit of 442.1 billion won (US$ 371 million), up 92.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the year was 551.5 billion won, up 73.5 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 51 percent to 4.21 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)