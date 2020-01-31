Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to send 2nd evacuation flight to Wuhan Friday night
SEOUL -- South Korea will send a second chartered flight to the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan late Friday to evacuate some 350 South Korean nationals out of the region under lockdown, the foreign ministry said.
A Korean Air passenger jet is set to depart from Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul with a quick response team of around 20 medical and quarantine officials on board.
----------------
Places visited by infected patients suspend business as coronavirus jitters continue
SEOUL -- Places visited by people who have been confirmed as infected with the new coronavirus are suspending their business operations as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus that originated in China, industry sources said Friday.
The total number of people infected with the virus in South Korea rose to 11 on Friday.
----------------
POSCO net up in 2019 on equity gains, demand for key products
SEOUL -- POSCO, the world's fifth-biggest steelmaker by output, said Friday its net profit rose 4.8 percent last year helped by increased gains from equity ties with its affiliates and firm demand for its key products.
For the whole of 2019, net profit climbed to 1.98 trillion won (US$1.66 billion) from 1.89 trillion won a year ago, the company said in a statement.
----------------
(3rd LD) SK hynix swings to loss in Q4 on chip slump
SEOUL -- SK hynix Inc., South Korea's No. 2 chipmaker, said Friday it swung to a loss in the fourth quarter from a year earlier due to a slump in the memory chip sector.
For the three months that ended Dec. 31, SK hynix shifted to a net loss of 118.2 billion won (US$99.8 million) from a net profit of 3.39 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
----------------
(3rd LD) LG Display swings to red in Q4
SEOUL -- LG Display Co., South Korea's major display panel maker, said Friday it swung to a loss in the fourth quarter from a year earlier due to asset impairments and increased costs.
LG Display reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 1.81 trillion won (US$1.5 billion) in a regulatory filing, shifting from a profit of 152.6 billion won a year earlier.
----------------
Residents of Jincheon, Asan changing stance to welcome evacuees from Wuhan
SEOUL -- Residents of Jincheon and Asan said Friday they will no longer oppose the government's decision to house South Korean nationals evacuated from China's Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak, in the two central South Korean towns.
Residents living near the Police Human Resources Development Institute in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, held an hourlong town meeting before deciding not to resist the government's accommodation plan.
