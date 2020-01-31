Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Hyosung Q4 net profit down 82.3 pct. to 51.6 bln won

17:39 January 31, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 51.6 billion won (US$ 43.3 million), down 82.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 73.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 61.5 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 7.1 percent to 915.9 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK