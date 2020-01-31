Hyosung Q4 net profit down 82.3 pct. to 51.6 bln won
17:39 January 31, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 51.6 billion won (US$ 43.3 million), down 82.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 73.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 61.5 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 7.1 percent to 915.9 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
