Hyosung 2019 net profit down 95.4 pct. to 157.5 bln won
17:40 January 31, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Friday reported its 2019 net profit of 157.5 billion won (US$ 132.1 million), down 95.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 57.9 percent on-year to 244.7 billion won. Annual sales increased 12.6 percent to 3.38 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)