Hyosung Heavy Industries swings to profits in Q4
18:08 January 31, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Heavy Industries Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 24.9 billion won (US$ 20.9 million), shifting from a loss of 7.1 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 29 billion won, up 911.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 6 percent to 1 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)