S. Korea's 2nd chartered plane departs Wuhan with some 330 citizens aboard
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's second chartered plane left the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan Saturday with some 330 citizens aboard, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
The evacuees are expected to be sent to two facilities in central South Korea, where they will remain in quarantine for at least 14 days.
The first group of evacuees was airlifted from Wuhan Friday. Among the 368, 18 were sent to hospitals after they showed signs of fever.
South Korea has confirmed 11 cases of the novel coronavirus in the country. More than 200 people have died from the virus in China alone, while some 10,000 people have been infected worldwide, according to some estimates.
