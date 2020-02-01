Saturday's weather forecast
09:01 February 01, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/-2 Cloudy 10
Incheon 06/-1 Cloudy 10
Suwon 07/-4 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 08/-2 Sunny 20
Daejeon 09/-2 Sunny 30
Chuncheon 07/-4 Sunny 0
Gangneung 09/01 Sunny 0
Jeonju 09/-2 Sunny 20
Gwangju 10/-1 Cloudy 20
Jeju 11/05 Cloudy 20
Daegu 09/-1 Cloudy 20
Busan 12/02 Sunny 0
(END)