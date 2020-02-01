Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:01 February 01, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-2 Cloudy 10

Incheon 06/-1 Cloudy 10

Suwon 07/-4 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 08/-2 Sunny 20

Daejeon 09/-2 Sunny 30

Chuncheon 07/-4 Sunny 0

Gangneung 09/01 Sunny 0

Jeonju 09/-2 Sunny 20

Gwangju 10/-1 Cloudy 20

Jeju 11/05 Cloudy 20

Daegu 09/-1 Cloudy 20

Busan 12/02 Sunny 0

(END)

