S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Saturday reported its 12th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, as the country tightens quarantine efforts to stem the spread of the contagious disease.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), the latest case involves a 49-year-old Chinese man who arrived from Japan on Jan. 19.
The man visited a local hospital late last month and tested positive for the virus that has killed 259 people so far around the world.
The KCDC said the man has been placed in quarantine and efforts are being made to determine who he made contact with while in the country, with more details to be provided later.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)