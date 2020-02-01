Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus

S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus

10:03 February 01, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Saturday reported its 12th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, as the country tightens quarantine efforts to stem the spread of the contagious disease.

According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), the latest case involves a 49-year-old Chinese man who arrived from Japan on Jan. 19.

The man visited a local hospital late last month and tested positive for the virus that has killed 259 people so far around the world.

The KCDC said the man has been placed in quarantine and efforts are being made to determine who he made contact with while in the country, with more details to be provided later.

A staff member at Seoul National University Hospital in Bundang, south of Seoul, is in a full protective suit waiting to check people entering the entrance on Jan. 29, 2020. (Yonhap)

yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK