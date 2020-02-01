N.K. cabinet holds this year's first plenary session on economy, people's livelihoods
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea recently convened an extended plenary session of its cabinet, the first this year, to discuss a series of tasks for economic development and other issues, Pyongyang's state media said Saturday.
The Minju Chosun, the daily of the North's Cabinet, reported that participants discussed what leader Kim Jong-un put forward at a key session of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee late last year.
At the time, Kim made clear that his country would make a "frontal breakthrough" through "self-reliance," as prospects of sanctions relief had dimmed amid the deadlock in nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.
"Concrete tasks have been put forward (at the meeting) to sufficiently meet the demands needed for economic development and people's livelihoods," the paper said.
The meeting also stressed the centrality of the Cabinet, seen as a key organ for economic projects, in an apparent show of Pyongyang's resolve to achieve economic advancement despite crippling global sanctions.
The participants in the meeting included Premier Kim Jae-ryong and other Cabinet members, and a number of central and provincial officials watched the session.
