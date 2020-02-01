Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus

N. Korean leader expresses support to Chinese President Xi Jinping over coronavirus

18:40 February 01, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed support to Chinese President Xi Jinping over China's efforts to stop the spread of a new strain of coronavirus that has killed 213 Chinese people and sickened nearly 10,000.

Kim "conveyed his sincere feelings of wanting to share the suffering and trial of the fraternal Chinese people and to render help even a bit," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said Saturday of Kim's letter to Xi.

Kim also conveyed "militant greetings" to Xi as he expressed the conviction that China would emerge victorious in its campaign to combat the deadly virus.

North Korea also sent financial aid to the Chinese Communist Party.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK