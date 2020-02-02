S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Sunday reported three more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total here to 15, amid concerns over person-to-person transmission.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the 13th case involved a 28-year-old man who was one of the 368 Koreans that were brought back from the Chinese city of Wuhan on Friday.
The country's 14th case is a 40-year-old Chinese woman who is a family member of the Chinese man diagnosed with the new coronavirus strain here Saturday.
The 15th case is a 43-year-old South Korean man who arrived back home from China on Jan. 20 and was under observation.
The KCDC said it is tracking the movements of all new patients to determine where they were and whom they met, with information to be made public as soon as possible.
