S. Korean resident checks into quarantine shelter for Wuhan evacuees
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean resident has checked himself into a quarantine shelter for evacuees from the coronavirus epicenter in China, in order to take care of his two children who were flown in last week.
According to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, the resident is the father of a 10-year-old and an 8-year-old who arrived on the first of two chartered planes from Wuhan last Friday. Their mother, a Chinese national, wasn't allowed to board the plane, following China's lockdown on its citizens.
The father and the two children are among 528 being quarantined in Asan, with 173 others staying in Jincheon. Both towns are located south of Seoul.
The first chartered plane Friday had 368 residents, one of whom was confirmed as the country's 13th case of the novel virus on Sunday. The remaining 367 have all tested negative.
The second plane brought home 333 on Saturday, and they have all tested negative.
In all, 700 of 701 South Koreans who were flown in from Wuhan have been quarantined. They will be released if they show no symptoms of the disease after at least two weeks.
Seoul believes there are around 300 South Koreans remaining in Wuhan.
South Korea has confirmed three additional cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, which brought the total to 15.
(END)