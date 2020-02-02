Hollywood film by Korean-American director wins top prizes at Sundance
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- A Hollywood drama by a Korean-American director starring South Korean actresses has received top prizes at the Sundance Film Festival.
Sundance said "Minari," directed by Lee Isaac Chung and featuring, among others, Youn Yuh-jung and Han Ye-ri, won the U.S. Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award in the Dramatic category at its annual ceremony in Park City, Utah, on Saturday (local time).
The film follows a seven-year-old Korean-American boy named David, whose father moves the family to rural Arkansas in the mid-1980s in pursuit of the American Dream.
It's the first U.S. film for Youn, an award-winning, 72-year-old veteran, and Han, a 35-year-old with a series of hit films and TV series to her credit.
Korean-American actor Steven Yeun, whose filmography includes popular TV series "The Walking Dead" and "Okja," a film by Oscar-nominated director Bong Joon-ho, plays the father, Jacob, in "Minari."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)