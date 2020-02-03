LG Chem turns to loss in Q4
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 56.8 billion won (US$ 47.7 million), swinging from a profit of 126.6 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 27.5 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 289.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 1.6 percent to 7.46 trillion won.
The operating profit was 128.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
