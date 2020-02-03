S. Korean Navy chief to hold talks with U.S. Pacific Fleet commander
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Sim Seung-seob plans to hold talks with visiting U.S. Pacific Fleet commander Adm. John Aquilino this week to explore ways to boost bilateral military cooperation, Sim's office said Monday.
The U.S. commander arrived in South Korea on Sunday for a five-day trip.
During the planned talks Tuesday, Sim and Aquilino will discuss ways to establish and maintain a stronger combined posture and further deepen cooperation between the two sides, the Navy said in a release.
While in South Korea, Aquilino also plans to have a meeting with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki and visit the 2nd Fleet headquarters in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, where the Cheonan warship, torpedoed by North Korea in 2010, is in dry dock, it added.
