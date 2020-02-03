Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #U.S. Pacific fleet commander

S. Korean Navy chief to hold talks with U.S. Pacific Fleet commander

09:54 February 03, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Sim Seung-seob plans to hold talks with visiting U.S. Pacific Fleet commander Adm. John Aquilino this week to explore ways to boost bilateral military cooperation, Sim's office said Monday.

The U.S. commander arrived in South Korea on Sunday for a five-day trip.

During the planned talks Tuesday, Sim and Aquilino will discuss ways to establish and maintain a stronger combined posture and further deepen cooperation between the two sides, the Navy said in a release.

While in South Korea, Aquilino also plans to have a meeting with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki and visit the 2nd Fleet headquarters in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, where the Cheonan warship, torpedoed by North Korea in 2010, is in dry dock, it added.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Sim Seung-seob speaks during an event to mark the 74th anniversary of the establishment of the Navy in the city of Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 11, 2019, in this file photo. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK