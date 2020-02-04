(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 4)

The mood in China has turned panicky. Zhong Nanshan, a respiratory expert who became a national hero for his role in the SARS outbreak, was called back to head an investigation of the new virus for the National Health Commission. Zhong warned of an explosive spread of the new virus in its developmental stage. He predicted the spread of the virus could peak over the next two weeks. Controlling the spread amid a surge in rail traffic from Feb. 8 to 10 — after the end of the Lunar New Year holiday — could be the most important goal at this point.