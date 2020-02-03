(2nd LD) Retailers in S. Korea close outlets due to new coronavirus

Lotte later announced it will reduce opening hours of four other duty-free shops, including its main location in Myeongdong, central Seoul. The Myeongdong store is normally open until 9 p.m., but starting on Tuesday, doors will be shut at 6:30 p.m. Two other Seoul shops, at COEX and at Lotte World Tower, will also be closed at 6:30 p.m., two hours earlier than normal. One other Lotte duty-free location in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of the capital, will close at 6:30 p.m., instead of 8 p.m.