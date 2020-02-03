Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
(LEAD) S. Korea to test all people with signs of novel coronavirus
SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday that it will start testing everyone who shows symptoms of novel coronavirus, regardless of whether they have visited China recently, as the country braces for further spread of the potentially fatal virus.
According to the health ministry, the new rules will go into effect as soon as tests kits are made available. Doctors at the country's 532 clinics will conduct detailed tests on people complaining of illness that may be linked to the new virus.
Seoul stocks trim losses Monday morning amid virus woes
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks trimmed earlier losses late Monday morning as institutional buying offset net selling by foreigners and individuals amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 6.99 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,112.02 as of 11:20 a.m.
(LEAD) Novel coronavirus expected to weigh on S. Korea's economy: finance minister
SEOUL -- The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus is expected to weigh on South Korea's economy unless the epidemic is contained swiftly, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Monday.
The coronavirus epidemic has had a limited impact on the Korean economy so far, but it is difficult to determine how the virus will affect the nation's economy, Hong told a meeting with economy-related ministers earlier in the day.
(2nd LD) N. Korea strengthens checks on entrants from overseas trips to fight coronavirus
SEOUL-- North Korea has strengthened the screening of entrants from foreign countries as part of stepped-up efforts to prevent an outbreak of the new type of coronavirus in the country, state media reported Monday.
According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Pyongyang has drawn up measures to put all people coming from overseas trips after Jan. 13 through thorough medical checks and supervision.
Retailers in S. Korea close outlets due to new coronavirus
SEOUL -- A string of major retailers, including duty-free shops and hypermarket chains, across the country have temporarily shut down some of their stores, industry sources said Monday, stoking concerns that China coronavirus outbreak could affect consumer confidence in the sector.
Shilla Duty Free, one of the country's leading duty-free operator, on Sunday closed its two outlets in central Seoul and on the southern resort island of Jeju after two coronavirus-infected people had each visited the shops.
(LEAD) 'Parasite' wins two titles at British Academy awards
SEOUL -- Bong Joon-ho's black comedy "Parasite" won two titles, including best foreign language film, at this year's British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards.
At the ceremony of the BAFTA Film Awards held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday (British time), the awards of best original screenplay and best film not in the English language were given to "Parasite," which was nominated in four categories, including best film and best director.
