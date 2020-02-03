Go to Contents
Daewoo E&C to push for US$388 mln project in Vietnam

13:46 February 03, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a major South Korean builder, said Monday that it is pushing for a US$388 million project to build two high-rise buildings in Vietnam.

The company is set to break ground for the two 35-story buildings, including two underground floors, in Starlake City in Hanoi this year, with completion set for 2024.

The project is also financed by the state-run Korea Development Bank, KB Securities co. and four other South Korean financial companies.

Starlake City is a $2.2 billion development project led by THT Development Co., Daewoo E&C's wholly owned Vietnam unit. The project is designed to build, among other things, residential and commercial buildings on 2.1 million square meters.

