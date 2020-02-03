Go to Contents
61 people quarantined for checks, total infections still at 15

14:44 February 03, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and was conducting tests on 61 people quarantined with potential symptoms of the disease amid concerns over person-to-person transmissions.

The country had reported 15 cases of the new coronavirus as of Monday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The health authorities have checked 490 people, 414 of whom tested negative, and stated that 913 people have been in contact with the confirmed coronavirus patients.

