(LEAD) 61 people quarantined for coronavirus checks, total infections still at 15

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday reported no additional cases of the novel coronavirus and was conducting tests on 61 people quarantined with potential symptoms of the disease amid concerns over person-to-person transmissions.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said, with the total number of infections steady at 15, it had checked 490 people since Jan. 3, with 414 testing negative. It stated that 913 people who have been in contact with the confirmed coronavirus patients are being closely monitored.
The KCDC said of the confirmed cases, nine have returned from China in recent weeks with five others presumed to have contracted the virus through person-to-person transmission. The center said it is identifying where infected people have visited and whom they met.
The KCDC said that all confirmed coronavirus patients are in stable condition and one person is being considered for release.
Under existing rules, a person who passes polymerase chain reaction tests twice within 24 hours can be released if he or she shows no other symptoms, but Seoul needs to evaluate this guideline in light of the characteristics of the new virus.
