Casinos ban entry of Chinese package tour groups
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Major casinos in South Korea have banned the entry of groups of Chinese tourists, in a move to contain the fast-spreading China coronavirus, industry sources said Monday.
Paradise, which operates a foreigner-only casino in the country, has not allowed the entry of Chinese tourists since Jan. 27.
The company currently operates four casinos in Seoul, the southern port city of Busan, the western port city of Incheon and the southern tourist island of Jeju.
"There are not that many package tourists as most our customers are individual VIP tourists. However, the measure was part of a precaution," a company official said.
The company said lines were set up to channel visitors toward thermal scanning points for body temperature checks before they enter the gaming tables.
GKL Casino, which also operates three casinos in Seoul and Busan, earlier decided to ban the entry of Chinese package tour groups.
South Korea has reported 15 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday. The death toll from the new strain of virus in mainland China has reached 361, topping that of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003.
