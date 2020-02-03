Hyundai sees output cut as 'inevitable' amid coronavirus woes
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Monday it will inevitably suspend some vehicle assembly lines at its domestic plants due to shortages of Chinese-made auto parts in light of the spreading coronavirus outbreak.
Vice President Ha Eon-tae, head of the main plant in Ulsan, said that it is inevitable that the company will suspend the operation of some lines at its plants, as parts suppliers in China are suspending output due to the Chinese government's restrictions on plant operations amid the coronavirus scare, a company spokesman said.
"The company and the union are in talks to decide on what production lines at local plants will be suspended to cope with shortages of auto components from China," he said in an email message sent to workers at Hyundai Motor's plant in Ulsan, about 410 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Meanwhile, Kia Motors Corp., which is 34 percent owned by Hyundai, has started reducing output at its plants in Hwaseong, 160 km south of Seoul, and Gwangju, 330 km south of the capital, due to lack of wiring and other parts from South Korean suppliers that have factories in China.
