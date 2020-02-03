Innocean Worldwide 2019 net profit up 2.6 pct. to 94.8 bln won
15:59 February 03, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Innocean Worldwide Inc. on Monday reported its 2019 net profit of 94.8 billion won (US$ 79.3 million), up 2.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 121.7 billion won, up 3 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 2.8 percent to 1.27 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
