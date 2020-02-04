Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:00 February 04, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korean patient infected with new coronavirus soon to be fully cured, virus remedy taking shape (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- No progress yet in announced plan for hospital specializing in treating contagious diseases (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party pushes for expanding entry restrictions in response to virus (Donga llbo)
-- New coronavirus causes more deaths than SARS, S. Korea mulls additional entry restrictions (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Chinese shares plunge 7.7 pct amid virus-led panic (Segye Times)
-- Global manufacturing supply chains suffer 'virus shock' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Koreans rush to cancel hotel reservations, tourism industry directly hit by coronavirus outbreak (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 336 schools, kindergartens nationwide temporarily close or delay starting new semester (Hankyoreh)
-- Cold wave to start today, coldest weather of this winter forecast (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's car industry hit by 'triple crises' of slump in domestic demand, production, exports (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Chinese stock market suffers 'Black Monday,' down 7.7 pct amid Wuhan fear (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Entry ban is criticized for being too little, too late (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Virus puts Moon administration to test (Korea Herald)
-- Calls grow for outright entry ban of Chinese (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK