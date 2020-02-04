Kia teases all-new Sorento SUV ahead of launch next month
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. on Tuesday released a teaser of its all-new Sorento sport utility vehicle ahead of the car's domestic launch next month.
Kia's fourth-generation Sorento comes with a gasoline turbo hybrid engine and a package of safety features including an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), the company said in a statement.
The company plans to launch the new Sorento SUV in the domestic market in March to gain a bigger share of the midsize SUV market, it said.
Over 3 million Sorentos have been sold in global markets since the first model was launched in 2002, the statement said.
Details of the new Sorento will be released later, it added.
