Kia teases all-new Sorento SUV ahead of launch next month

09:10 February 04, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. on Tuesday released a teaser of its all-new Sorento sport utility vehicle ahead of the car's domestic launch next month.

Kia's fourth-generation Sorento comes with a gasoline turbo hybrid engine and a package of safety features including an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), the company said in a statement.

The company plans to launch the new Sorento SUV in the domestic market in March to gain a bigger share of the midsize SUV market, it said.

Over 3 million Sorentos have been sold in global markets since the first model was launched in 2002, the statement said.

Details of the new Sorento will be released later, it added.

This image provided by Kia Motors shows its all-new Sorento SUV, to be launched in South Korea next month. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

