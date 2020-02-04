Tuesday's weather forecast
09:01 February 04, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-5 Sunny 70
Incheon 05/-4 Sunny 70
Suwon 05/-6 Sunny 70
Cheongju 05/-4 Sunny 60
Daejeon 06/-5 Sunny 70
Chuncheon 03/-9 Sunny 70
Gangneung 07/-2 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 06/-4 Sunny 60
Gwangju 09/-4 Cloudy 20
Jeju 08/03 Sunny 0
Daegu 07/-3 Sunny 10
Busan 10/-1 Sunny 0
