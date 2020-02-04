Go to Contents
Tuesday's weather forecast

09:01 February 04, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-5 Sunny 70

Incheon 05/-4 Sunny 70

Suwon 05/-6 Sunny 70

Cheongju 05/-4 Sunny 60

Daejeon 06/-5 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 03/-9 Sunny 70

Gangneung 07/-2 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 06/-4 Sunny 60

Gwangju 09/-4 Cloudy 20

Jeju 08/03 Sunny 0

Daegu 07/-3 Sunny 10

Busan 10/-1 Sunny 0

(END)

