Moon urges full cooperation with local governments against coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday stressed the importance of close teamwork between his Cabinet and local governments in efforts to minimize the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy and to end the crisis.
He was speaking at a weekly Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae, joined by the governors of Gyeonggi Province and South and North Chungcheong provinces as special observers. Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon also attended as usual. Moon and the other participants wore yellow jackets, which symbolize the government's response to emergency situations.
"Close cooperation and coordination between the central government and local authorities is absolutely necessary to prevent the spread of an infectious disease in the local community," the president said.
He called for the mobilization of all available resources, saying his administration will continue to take thorough measures and avoid complacency to contain the deadly virus.
Moon also expressed concern about the South Korean economy, which has been hit by the disease after showing some signs of recovery.
He pointed out that the country's economy and the people's livelihoods are confronted with renewed woes due to an "unexpected" factor.
"It is a miserable situation, but it is a matter that (we) have to overcome. It is a mountain to pass and a river to cross," he said. "We have capabilities enough to overcome it."
He instructed the Cabinet to take fiscal steps as planned, emphasizing the need for the government to make "swift fiscal investment" when the civilian sector is in trouble.
Despite internal and external difficulties, changes and innovation should go on, he added, calling on the government to accelerate the drive for regulatory reform and new growth engines.
Around 700 South Koreans brought home from the Chinese city of Wuhan on chartered flights are staying at state-fun facilities in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, and Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province.
