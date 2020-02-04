Go to Contents
Daekyo 2019 net profit down 3.9 pct. to 18.5 bln won

11:41 February 04, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Daekyo Co. on Tuesday reported its 2019 net income of 18.5 billion won (US$ 15.5 million), down 3.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 31.1 billion won, up 21.3 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales fell 0.2 percent to 761.6 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

