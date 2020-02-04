Novel coronavirus test kits to be available at hospitals this week
14:49 February 04, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday that coronavirus test kits will be available at hospitals across the country this week in a move to better fight the fast-spreading new virus.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said it will allow the real time test kits to be used at designated clinics from Friday, with the test results coming out within six hours, shorter than the current 12 hours.
The kits will make it possible for 4,200 people per day to be tested for the virus, the public health agency said.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)