N.K. warns against sacrificing national interest for personal gain
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper urged its people Tuesday not to seek personal gains at the expense of national interests in a possible indication that leader Kim Jong-un's reforms of giving economic players greater leeway may be causing negative side effects.
The Rodong Sinmun called on its people to put their self-interest aside for the benefit of the country, saying that "being well off as an individual while harming the nation cannot be called self-reliance in its true sense."
"We must avoid sacrificing national interests for personal gain," the paper said. "Even a small step towards egoism cannot be tolerated in a socialist country."
The call is seen as intended to alarm North Korea against the side effects of its leader Kim Jong-un's policies, which allow private business activities and companies more autonomy in their management but may have led to self-centered behaviors in society.
The paper also urged its people not to fixate on short-sighted ways to succeed in the North's ruling party's "frontal breakthrough."
The paper said being preoccupied with just the tangible results is not what the ruling party aims for, saying that it strives for actual progress.
It added that efforts should be made to utilize science and technology, and foster talented people in the long term.
Kim previously announced in his New Year's Day message that North Korea would make a "frontal breakthrough" through "self-reliance," as prospects of sanctions relief had dimmed amid the deadlock in nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.
