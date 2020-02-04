Hana Financial Group Q4 net profit up 7.3 pct. to 375.4 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 375.4 billion won (US$ 316.2 million), up 7.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 766 billion won, up 49.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 15.6 percent to 6.37 trillion won.
The operating profit was 23.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
