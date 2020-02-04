Hana Financial Group 2019 net income up 7.4 pct. to 2.44 tln won
15:33 February 04, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc. on Tuesday reported its 2019 net income of 2.44 trillion won (US$ 2.1 billion), up 7.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 3.27 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 3.15 trillion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 18.9 percent to 38.65 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
