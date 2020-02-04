Samsung's new smartphones to go on sale in S. Korea from Feb. 14: sources

The Galaxy S20, presumed to be the successor of the Galaxy S10e, is expected to go on sale with a price tag of 1.2 million won, according to sources, while the Galaxy S20 Plus, the successor of the Galaxy S10, is likely to be sold at 1.35 million won. The high-end version, supposedly named the Galaxy S20 Ultra, is expected to be sold for around 1.6 million won.