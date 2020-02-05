Korean-language dailies

-- New coronavirus stops Hyundai Motor (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Hyundai Motor factory comes to complete halt, coronavirus takes toll on economy (Kookmin Daily)

-- 16th patient confirmed in Gwangju, origin of infection unclear (Donga llbo)

-- Coronavirus-caused slump begins to affect local spending (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 16th coronavirus patient visits hospital five times, failure in quarantine efforts (Segye Times)

-- Hospital visited by 16th coronavirus patient shut down (Chosun Ilbo)

-- China's supply chain collapses, will affect S. Korean economy in one month (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Even department stores take leave, spending freezes (Hankyoreh)

-- This time a possible infection case from Thailand, fight against coronavirus remains unclear (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Mask crisis, 700-won masks trade for 20,000 won (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- In two days, all Hyundai Motor plants will come to stop (Korea Economic Daily)

