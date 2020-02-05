Go to Contents
06:56 February 05, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 5.

Korean-language dailies
-- New coronavirus stops Hyundai Motor (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Hyundai Motor factory comes to complete halt, coronavirus takes toll on economy (Kookmin Daily)
-- 16th patient confirmed in Gwangju, origin of infection unclear (Donga llbo)
-- Coronavirus-caused slump begins to affect local spending (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 16th coronavirus patient visits hospital five times, failure in quarantine efforts (Segye Times)
-- Hospital visited by 16th coronavirus patient shut down (Chosun Ilbo)
-- China's supply chain collapses, will affect S. Korean economy in one month (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Even department stores take leave, spending freezes (Hankyoreh)
-- This time a possible infection case from Thailand, fight against coronavirus remains unclear (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Mask crisis, 700-won masks trade for 20,000 won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- In two days, all Hyundai Motor plants will come to stop (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Beijing's new envoy warns of 'interfering' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon urges economic measures to contain coronavirus fallout (Korea Herald)
-- Myeongdong feels fallout from virus outbreak (Korea Times)
(END)

