Yonhap news advisory for Wedbesday, Feb. 5
09:19 February 05, 2020
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Second day of S. Korea's entry ban on foreigners from Hubei
-- Universities postpone graduation ceremonies, reopening after winter vacation due to virus outbreak
-- Trump's State of the Union address
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up stories on new coronavirus
-- Impact of new coronavirus on chip, display makers
(END)
Keyword