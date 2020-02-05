Go to Contents
Wednesday's weather forecast

09:10 February 05, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -3/-12 Sunny 0

Incheon -4/-9 Sunny 0

Suwon -2/-10 Sunny 0

Cheongju -1/-8 Sunny 0

Daejeon 00/-8 Sunny 0

Chuncheon -1/-12 Sunny 0

Gangneung 01/-5 Sunny 0

Jeonju 02/-6 Sunny 0

Gwangju 01/-4 Sunny 10

Jeju 04/03 Cloudy 20

Daegu 02/-5 Sunny 0

Busan 05/-2 Sunny 0

(END)

