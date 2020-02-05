Wednesday's weather forecast
09:10 February 05, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -3/-12 Sunny 0
Incheon -4/-9 Sunny 0
Suwon -2/-10 Sunny 0
Cheongju -1/-8 Sunny 0
Daejeon 00/-8 Sunny 0
Chuncheon -1/-12 Sunny 0
Gangneung 01/-5 Sunny 0
Jeonju 02/-6 Sunny 0
Gwangju 01/-4 Sunny 10
Jeju 04/03 Cloudy 20
Daegu 02/-5 Sunny 0
Busan 05/-2 Sunny 0
