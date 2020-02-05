U.S. 7th fleet's command ship visits Busan
09:18 February 05, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- The command ship of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet visited the southeastern port city of Busan on Wednesday to boost exchanges and friendship between the allies' naval forces, the Navy here said.
While in South Korea, crewmembers of the 19,609-ton USS Blue Ridge, based in Yokosuka, Japan, are scheduled to meet South Korean troops and participate in diverse events, according to the Navy.
Commissioned in 1970, the Blue Ridge is the U.S. Navy's oldest operational ship and is responsible for patrolling and fostering relationships within the Indo-Pacific region, according to the U.S. Navy.
