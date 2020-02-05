S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
09:28 February 05, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday confirmed two more cases of novel coronavirus infection, bringing the total to 18, with the latest patients both being placed under quarantine.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said more information on the latest cases will be announced shortly.
The public health agency earlier that it has quarantined 129 people to test for the novel coronavirus and is checking 1,318 who came into contact with those infected for signs of the illness.
